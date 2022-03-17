Police name man found dead at property in Lincolnshire

A man found dead at a property in Broadholme, near Saxilby in Lincolnshire, has been named by police as 58-year-old Saulius Badgziunas.

They are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam footage from the School Lane area between 8am and 2pm on March 14th to contact them.

Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “This is a tragic incident, and our primary goal is to bring justice to the family. We would like to reassure people that we believe this incident involved people who were known to each other. As always we are keeping an open mind on the circumstances which lead to his death."

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody following a custody extension.