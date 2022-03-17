Staff are apparently staging a protest "sit-in" on board a P&O ferry that has been kept in port at Hull after reports the company has made all workers redundant with immediate effect.

The company is reportedly planning to use an agency to keep their ferries running, with current staff able to apply to the agency for work.

Karl Turner, the MP for East Hull, posted pictures on social media of the Hull-to-Rotterdam service at Hull's King George Dock, along with another picture said to show replacement workers waiting to board.

He wrote: "New foreign crew waiting to board the Pride of Hull on King George Dock. RMT Union sitting in onboard the vessel. They will not be boarding her. We understand that both current officers and ratings are to be sacked."

He later added that the captain of the ship would "refuse to allow the police to board".

Writing on Facebook, Mr Turner said: "I stand in full solidarity with the British workers and crew across P&O, and will do all I can as an MP. We warned this could happen and the government have just stood by, it is outrageous."

The development comes ahead of an expected announcement by P&O today, Thursday 17 March.

So far the company has only said that no services will be able to run until an announcement is made.

It is warning of major disruption to travel. Teams on the ground will be arranging travel by other operators, it said.

In a statement the RMT Union said it "demands protection of UK seafarer jobs amid speculation that hundreds of UK seafarers are to be sacked and replaced with foreign labour".

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.

"We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue."