Police are appealing for information after a 'bonded pair' of swans was repeatedly shot in South Yorkshire, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital received a number of reports from members of the public after an injured male swan was found near the Old Ea Beck in the village of Skellow, near Doncaster, on Friday, 11 March.

A female swan was later found dead downstream. X-rays showed the dead bird had been shot at least four times, in the neck and abdomen.

The surviving swan had been shot at least five times.

Credit: Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital

Data from the leg rings of both birds confirmed they were a bonded pair of swans and had already made preparations for their annual nesting attempt.

Both birds had been seen together, alive and uninjured, less than 24 hours earlier.

Credit: Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital

A statement from the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital said: "There can be zero doubt that the attack on these animals and the suffering inflicted as a result was nothing less than a premeditated, deliberate and brutal act of animal cruelty."

It added that the male swan "continues to receive specialist care, and is responding very well to veterinary treatment".

"Despite the extent of his injuries and initial poor condition, we are now confident theanimal will make a full recovery in due course," the hospital said.

The male swan is said to be "responding very well to treatment". Credit: Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information, with dedicated wildlife crime officers investigating.