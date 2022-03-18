A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of researching and buying knives and parts for a suicide bomb as part of an Islamist terror plot.

The teenager, from Leeds, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during his brief appearance by video-link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The youth's solicitor, seated beside him, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The boy was charged on Thursday after being arrested on Saturday as part of what police described as a "pre-planned, intelligence-led operation".

He is charged with engaging in the preparation of terrorist acts under the Terrorism Act 2006.

He is accused of researching and purchasing knives and other items, including parts for a bomb, between January and March, which were to be used in a jihadist terror attack.

The court heard that he allegedly placed orders for knives five times and received a machete.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into youth detention to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 March.