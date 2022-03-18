Blaze breaks out on Marsden Moor a day after fire prevention exercise

Fire has broken out on Marsden Moor – the day after work was carried out to minimise the risk of wildfires.

Four fire engines were called to Pule Hill at around 4pm on Friday after what the National Trust said had been a "busy" day on the moor.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was tackling 400m stretch of flames using beaters and blowers and a specialist wildfire vehicle. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

A spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area as we tackle this incident."

A National Trust spokesperson said it had been an unusually dry couple of weeks, increasing the risk of fire spreading.

The fire service has been promoting its Be Moor Aware campaign to try to stop people starting fires with cigarettes and barbecues.

On Thursday fire crews joined the National Trust to carry out an exercise aimed at helping them to deal with moorland blazes.

It comes a year after more than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling a huge blaze on Marsden Moor.

In January a man was jailed for lighting a firework which sparked another fire.