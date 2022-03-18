Bradford on shortlist to be UK City of Culture in 2025

Bradford has been selected as one of four areas in the running to be the UK's City of Culture 2025.

The city will compete with County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to win the prestigious title, which Hull held in 2017.

The four shortlisted locations have been approved by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries based on independent advice from a panel of experts.

Wakefield was among the twenty initial bids, but did not make it to the eight location longlist.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "The UK City of Culture competition shows the important role that culture can play in levelling up our towns, cities and rural communities - bringing investment, great events, thousands of tourists, and opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"We have seen a huge positive impact in this year’s host city, Coventry, with millions of pounds in investment and thousands of visitors.

"This has been a record year for bids, which is great to see. Congratulations to the four shortlisted places - I wish them all the best of luck."

As well as a year in the cultural spotlight, winning the title of City of Culture brings with it millions of pounds of additional investment to help boost regeneration for the area.

Hull was City of Culture in 2017

When Hull was City of Culture in 2017, the title brought around 800 new jobs and saw more than £220 million invested in Hull's tourism and cultural sectors.

The panel of independent experts will now visit all four shortlisted areas before announcing the winner in May.