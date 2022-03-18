Businesses 'decimated' as Snake Pass closure sees trade drop by 90%

Play video

Businesses along the Snake Pass say they have been left "devastated" by the closure of the road for a third week following a landslip.

The route, which links Sheffield to Manchester, has been blocked off since February because of major damage caused by Storms Eunice and Franklin.

The road sits at almost 1,700ft, and is prone to closures in poor weather, but pubs and cafes along the route have seen a huge drop in trade since the Snake Pass shut to all vehicles and cyclists.

The Ladybower Inn – struggling to recover after the pandemic – has seen its takings almost wiped out.

Owner Shaun White said: "When the road was still open to cyclists and walkers it was down probably 40% but now, since it's totally shutdown, it's about 90%.

"We usually take £2,500. Today we took £250, so it has just absolutely decimated the trade.

"It's obviously unsafe to go up there, to drive across but I could do with them getting it fixed pretty quick."

Julie Haggerty runs the Ladybower Café, which would ordinarily be open for business in a layby on the snake pass.

Ms Haggerty said she was still being charged £230 per month to rent the space, despite the road being closed and her van being in storage.

She said: "I am concerned about the landslide. I just wish they would get it right the first time.

"I mean – they stopped the lorries going over years ago because of the landslide. I just get fed up with paying stuff out and not getting nothing coming in."

In a statement Derbyshire County Council apologised for the inconvenience caused to businesses and said repair work was ongoing. It said it "will continue to keep under review whether any sections of the road are safe to open".

The council said it is a "very complex operation because the landslip is still moving".