A driver was stopped by police in Lincolnshire because they had a sun visor covering half their windscreen.

The Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations team tweeted a picture of the car in question, with the comment: "Think the driver of this car got carried away when cutting his sun visor to fit."

The team also suggested the motorist had tried to justify it by saying they were lying back to see through the gap.

They added: "It's not acceptable to cover half of your windscreen up and then say its not obscuring my vision, as my seat is laid so far back."