The last of the cooling towers at West Yorkshire's Ferrybridge C Power Station have been demolished in the culmination of a three-year project.

Six years after the coal-fired power station was officially closed by SSE in 2016, the final three cooling towers were blown up on Thursday night, 18 March.

An exclusion zone was put in place as the explosions were carried out.

Paul Hook, of SSE, said: "The demolition project at Ferrybridge C has been a significant undertaking and this event represents the culmination of years of planning.

"For the Ferrybridge community, it is another poignant moment, with the power station having played a vital part in so many people's lives.

"However, it is important that we move towards a low-carbon future in order to meet our net zero targets."

The power station produced electricity for 50 years before its closure. Five cooling towers were demolished in 2019. In August last year, two chimney stacks and the main boiler house were brought down.