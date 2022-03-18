Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of two Doncaster schoolboys who left their homes yesterday and have not been seen since.

Eleven-year-old Riley left his house in the town centre at around 2.15pm on Thursday 17 March.

It is thought he went to meet the second boy, 13-year-old Kyle, who left his home in the Wheatley area at around 6.45pm.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen them to come forward with information.

Riley is white, 5ft2ins tall, of stocky build with short brown hair. He was wearing dark navy blue Nike tracksuit bottoms, a blue, orange and beige hoodie with an ‘M’ motif on it, and black and orange Nike trainers. It is thought he may be on a scooter.

Kyle is also white, 4ft 9ins tall and small with short, mousey-coloured hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a grey McKenzie puffer-style coat with a hood on it, and black Nike trainers with yellow laces and a yellow Nike tick on the side.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.