A woman whose death in Sheffield sparked a murder investigation has been named.

Danielle Ejogbamu, who was 33, was found dead at a property in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on Wednesday 16 March.

Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine her cause of death.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Det Chief Insp Rebecca Hodgman, who is leading the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an extremely sad case in which a young woman has lost her life, and my thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

"At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Danielle’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.