Veteran North Yorkshire police dog dies after being injured

A North Yorkshire police dog who had served in the force since he was 15 weeks old has died after being injured in an incident.

Dixon had served alongside his handler PC Gareth Gummerson since joining the force until his death at eight years old.

PC Gareth Gummerson and Dixon Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The force said he was "loyal, trusting, and faithful."

The added: "Dixon was an incredible dog who had a very loving temperament. He loved nothing more than coming to work and he would do absolutely anything for his handler."

Dixon playing Credit: North Yorkshire Police

He had worked as a General Purpose dog and his duties included looking for missing people, searching for weapons and other evidence, and tracking down individuals evading the police.

During his career he had also received a Chief Constable’s Commendation and had recently licensed as a firearms support dog.

PD Dixon Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Sadly, he was put to sleep on Sunday to prevent him from suffering any further.