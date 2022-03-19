Play video

Watch the report by ITV Calendar Journalist Chris Kiddey

Rob Burrow's sisters are hoping to raise £100,000 towards a new centre for Motor Neurone Disease ahead of star-studded fundraising ball in Leeds.

The former Rugby league star was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 at the age of thirty seven. Since then there has been an outpouring of support for Rob and his family.

On Saturday, his sisters, Joanne and Claire, will hold a 'Burrow Strictly Ball' at Headingley Stadium, which will see the likes of Sally Nugent, Leeds Rhino's Legend Barrie McDermott, and Line of Duty star Nigel Boyle take to the dance floor.

Leeds Rhinos legend, Barrie McDermott will take to the dance floor to raise money for MND. Credit: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian Media

The sisters have danced for 30 years and competed across the UK, winning national competitions in Ballroom and Latin dancing.

Jo said, "It is something that we have been looking to do for a long time We need to raise £5 million and we just thought we would do our bit and try and raise as much as we can."

She added: "We are following in Rob's footsteps and by his example, as he is so positive and passionate about the new centre."

Since The Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal launched in September 2021, £1.6 has been raised of the £5m target.

The centre will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time, and patients will have access a range of holistic support tailored to their needs.