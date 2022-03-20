Council apologise after bin lorry dumps burning rubbish on street

A bin lorry was forced to dump a pile of rubbish on a street in York after it caught on fire inside the truck.

City of York Council said some material on the back of the electric wagon caught on fire on Saturday on Front Street, Acomb.

York Road was closed after the driver ejected part of the load into the street to stop a "major incident."

The Fire Service attended the scene along with Waste and Highways. They recovered all the material and cleared up the area.

No one was hurt and the road has since been re-opened.

City of York Council said: "Our sincere apologies for any problems caused."