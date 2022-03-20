Police appeal after man threatened Co-op staff with knife in robbery

Police are appealing for information after a man threatened store staff with a knife before making off with more than £300 in cash in Lincoln.

Officers released an image of the man following the robbery at a Co-Op on Queen Elizabeth Road at 10.38am on Saturday 19 March.

Lincolnshire Police said a man entered the store and made threats to staff with a knife, before making off with around £345 in cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Three men aged 33, 25 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assisting an offender.

All three remain in custody for questioning.