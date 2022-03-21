A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a mobile Covid testing van crashed into a car in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 4.15am by a member of staff at a business on Weedon Street, Sheffield, to report that a van had been stolen.

Officers spotted it on Bramall Lane at about 6.30am and the van crashed into a Ford Ka on Queens Road.

The driver of the van fled the vehicle but was located nearby and detained.

A 13 year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of burglary or theft of a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Ka, a man aged in his 50s, needed medical attention and was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended to help make the scene safe.

Queens Road was closed at the junction with Duchess Road while this was completed.