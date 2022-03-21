Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to find after Barnsley railway station had to be evacuated when a flask full of hydrochloric acid was discovered dumped in a bin.

The container was found at around 5.30pm on Friday evening after the station was filled with a noxious smell.

Emergency services were called and the station was evacuated. It stayed closed for several hours..

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured, or anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 405040.