Supermarket chain Asda has announced it will offer Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK a guaranteed job interview.

Ukrainian nationals applying for a job will only need to tick a box confirming their nationality on the Asda job site to be guaranteed an interview, as long as they have the appropriate qualifications for the roles advertised.

The Leeds-based company said it has about 1,500 roles available in its stores, warehouses and sourcing and procurement departments.

Asda's Chief People Officer, Hayley Tatum, said: "We can’t imagine how difficult the last few weeks have been for those people who have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge abroad.

It is estimated that around 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began. Credit: AP

"We want to support those Ukrainian refugees who come to the UK by helping them find employment as this will give them the stability and security needed to help build a new life for themselves."

The company is producing Ukrainian-language welcome packs to highlight the support available and introducing badges for Ukrainian-speaking colleagues to wear in stores to help customers from the country feel welcome.

It said it would give colleague discount cards and wellbeing support services to any Ukrainian refugees joining the business.