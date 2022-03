An investigation has been launched after the death of a man who was found unconscious in a cul-de-sac in Leeds.

Police were called to Wedgewood Close in Allerton Bywater at 6.43am on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died on Sunday night.

Investigations are still taking place at the scene to establish the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.