A "predator" who grabbed a woman on a bridge in Hull before attacking her has been found guilty of rape.

Tamer Eren, 42, approached his victim on Drypool Bridge on Sunday, 19 September last year.

He took her to a secluded area where he assaulted her.

Eren, of Southcoates Lane, pleaded not guilty but was found guilty after a trial at Hull Crown Court.

Det Con Lisa Grantham, of Humberside Police, said: "Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery and courage of Tamer Eren's victim in coming forward and talking about their experience.

"This was a shocking incident that caused a lot of concern in the wider community, and we are pleased that this dangerous man will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

"Not only did he commit a heinous crime, but he also refused to admit his guilt – instead putting his victim through the torment of the trial process.

"I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible."

Eren will be sentenced on 3 May.