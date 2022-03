Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Lincolnshire.

The 65-year-old was riding an orange Honda CBR from Skegness towards Boston on the A52 at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 20 March, when the collision happened near Croft.

No other vehicles were involved, but the man suffered fatal injuries.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.