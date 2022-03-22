Josh Warrington admits his career would be "more or less done" if he loses to Kiko Martinez this weekend.

The Leeds Warrior is looking to get back on track after suffering a surprise defeat to unheralded Mexican Mauricio Lara just over a year ago.

Warrington tried to avenge the only defeat of his career in a rematch with Lara last September, but the bout ended prematurely in a technical draw following a clash of heads.

Now the 31-year-old is out to regain the IBF featherweight World Title he vacated 14 months ago.

"For me, a loss at this stage of my career, it's more or less done, it's as simple as that," said Warrington.

"I have a goal and I'm going to keep that goal to myself with how many fights I've got left. I think I can achieve those goals.

"Back in the day I used to say 'I'll go until the wheels fall off'. That's no longer an option. I've got a young family.

"We'll see what happens. People keep telling me there's plenty left in the tank but I'd like to get out on my own terms, not constantly chasing it."

Warrington and Martinez have clashed before Credit: PA

Warrington has faced and beaten Martinez before. In 2017 the two went head to head at the First Direct Arena – the venue for Saturday's clash – with the local fighter winning by majority decision.

Martinez comes to these shores high on confidence after knocking out Sheffield fighter Kid Galahad to win the World Title.

Warrington said: "I have tonnes of respect for him. he never ducks a challenge and he always brings it all. He's an honest fighter and you need people like that.

"I always knew that if I could beat a Kiko Martinez, I could go on and win a world title because he'd mixed it with some of the best."

Warrington may face Nottingham's Leigh Wood if he wins Credit: PA

Another win over Martinez would reignite talks of world title unification contests. Warrington has long dreamed of fighting in the America but another local fight could be on the cards.

A fight against Nottingham's Leigh Wood the current WBA World Champion has been mooted either at Leeds' Elland Road or Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

"Fighting in the United States is just something I want to do. I feel like I cemented these shores, but there's some real big names still out there. The options are interesting."