A driver left a police officer needing hospital treatment after attacking him when he was challenged for not wearing a seatbelt.

Bilal Ocal of Hopwood Close, Hull, became abusive and punched the officer in the face after he was questioned about why he had no seatbelt on while driving in Hull on 2 August, 2020.

The 27-year-old then fled the scene but was found hiding in a bush with his hands covered in blood.

The officer needed surgery to his injuries.

Ocal was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after a week long trial at Hull Crown Court.

Det Insp Andy Crawforth, of Humberside Police, said: "We take assaults on our officers incredibly seriously. This incident highlights yet again that our colleagues never know who or what they may come into contact with.

"No one should have to expect that a relatively simple and seemingly innocuous traffic matter could elicit such a violent level of resistance.

"We look forward to what is hopefully a proportionally serious sentence that sends out a clear message that violence against our officers, or in our communities, will not be tolerated."

Ocal is due to be sentenced on Friday, 29 April.