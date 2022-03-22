Detectives are trying to piece together the final movements of a man whose death in a cul-de-sac in Leeds is being treated as "unexplained".

Craig Griffiths, aged 43, from Normanton, was found unconscious in the street in Wedgewood Close, Allerton Bywater, shortly before 6.45am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead that evening.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Helen Steele, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding how Craig came to be unconscious in the street and what exactly has led to his death.

"His family are understandably upset at losing him so suddenly and unexpectedly and we are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

"We are treating his death as unexplained and are still trying to build up as full a picture as we can of his movements in the time leading up to when he was found unconscious in the street."

Craig Griffiths was seen on CCTV outside a petrol station Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The force said CCTV enquiries and witness accounts have provided some information, but officers want to hear from anyone who saw Mr Griffiths around the A656 Barnsdale Road and Station Road area of Allerton Bywater between 1am and 2am on Sunday.

They have released a CCTV image which shows him outside the Shell petrol station in Lock Lane shortly before he was found.

Anyone with any information should call police via 101.