Police are appealing for information after graffiti including a swastika was daubed on gravestones in Ripon.

As well as the Nazi symbol, the vandals painted the letter 'Z' – which has become synonymous with Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and 'IRA' on headstones in the cemetery on Kirkby Road.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was "profoundly upsetting, deeply offensive and completely unacceptable" and said it would increase patrols to prevent further incidents.

Insp Alex Langley, from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "Members of the public are quite rightly shocked by these instances of vandalism. This is particularly upsetting for the large military community that we have in Ripon.

"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated, and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.