Police said a driver showed "unbelievable disregard for road safety" after officers stopped his van on the A1 motorway because one of the wheels was only attached by a single nut.

Footage posted on social media showed the wheel of the van wobbling severely from side to side as it was put onto a recovery truck.

North Yorkshire Police had stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Wetherby on Monday night.

In a post on Facebook, the force said: "Look at the state of that wheel. Just imagine the consequences. Thankfully our roads policing officers got to him first."

They said the driver only had a provisional licence and was not insured.

In a follow-up comment, the force added the front near side wheel was "held on with one nut".

"Quite simply appalling," they wrote.