A council says a 37-tonne marble memorial erected in honour of a traveller "king" breached planning permission.

The huge structure was erected in Shiregreen cemetery in Sheffield following the burial of Willy Collins, who died in Spain in 2020.

It features a solar-powered jukebox as well as CCTV and two life-sized statues of the 49-year-old, who was nicknamed the "king of Sheffield".

The memorial includes a solar-powered jukebox Credit: ITV News

Sheffield City Council said it gave planning permission for a memorial, but not for one of that size.

In a statement on Wednesday Cllr Alison Teal, executive member for parks and leisure, said: "The plans which were submitted and approved differ from the memorial now in place. This was not fully appreciated until after the structure was fully unveiled.

"We have reached out to the family and intend to discuss changes which need to be made in order to satisfy the cemetery rules and take into consideration other cemetery users.

"It would not be appropriate to discuss the details further as this is a sensitive matter and we wish to speak with the family fully in the coming days."

The memorial includes two life-size statues Credit: ITV News

The council's rules state that memorials must be under 3ins thick and under 4ft 4ins tall.

According to the memorial Mr Collins was born in Athlone in County Westmeath, Ireland, and died on the island of Majorca.

His widow, Kathleen, declined to comment on the council's stance, but paid tribute to her late husband, saying: said: "He was called a gentle giant. Even though he could fight, he never looked for trouble, he didn't like trouble.

"He'd take his coat off his back for anybody and would help anybody in need, he was very respected in the community.

He was a Sheffield man even though he was born in Ireland, he lived in Sheffield all his life. Wherever he went people loved him."