Adam Fowler speaks to Sam Brown and his mother, Katy

A family from West Yorkshire have spoken of their relief after a "life changing" drug for a rare condition was officially approved for use by the NHS.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Brown, from Otley, was born with Morquio Syndrome, which stops his skeleton from growing properly.

His family have been campaigning for several years for the drug Vimizin to be widely available on the NHS. The campaign took Sam to Downing Street in 2015.

Sam Brown Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News, Sam's mother Katy said: "We're absolutely delighted – it's seven or eight years since we started this battle for Vimizin.

"To now know after all this time that's it's approved, finally is just the most incredible relief."

Sam has been trialing the drug for over five years and his mother described it as life-changing.

Sam had been on a trial for Vimizin since 2015

"He has very little fatigue, no pain at all and these all point to Vimizin doing what it was designed to do," she said.

"We're eternally grateful that we're at a point where that will continue."

What is Morquio Syndrome?

Also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IV, Morquio Syndrome is a rare metabolic disorder in which the body cannot process certain types of sugar molecules.

It is estimated to affect between one in 200,000 and one in 300,000 people.

The condition results in restricted growth due to abnormal skeletal development.

The life expectancy for people with Morquio syndrome is generally less than 40, but in 2016 a man with Morquio syndrome died at the age of 81.

NHS medical director Prof Steve Powis described the approval of Vimizin as a "hugely significant milestone".

He said: "It means this revolutionary drug, which works by replacing a missing enzyme that is needed to break down sugar, will help almost 100 children a year, giving them and their families real hope of better quality of life."

Having campaigned for a decade to see the drug approved, Katy said she wanted to see a better future for Sam and the Morquio community.

"I was compelled to keep going and to do everything within our power to make sure that it became a reality," she said.