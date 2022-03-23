A former Humberside Police detective who repeatedly failed to properly investigate sex crimes has been banned from serving as an officer.

Det Con Philip Payton was found to be responsible for gross misconduct following an investigation by the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found failings in the handling of six investigations led by Payton between 2015 and 2017, all involving vulnerable victims.He gave dishonest updates to families and colleagues, missed significant evidential opportunities and recorded crime logs incorrectly while investigating sexual assault and rape allegations.

The mistakes stalled investigations. In several cases perpetrators were only prosecuted when other detectives were put in charge.

IOPC regional director Miranda Biddle said: "Payton’s handling of these investigations fell so far below the standards of what members of the public are entitled to expect and his failures have had a devastating impact on the families involved.

"Had it not been for the actions of his colleagues in identifying and rectifying this litany of mistakes, his incompetence might have resulted in serious crimes going unpunished."He has at no point taken responsibility for his extremely poor performance and this kind of response severely erodes trust and confidence in the police and anyone who behaves in such a way can have no place in policing."In one investigation Payton arranged for officers to search the home of a suspected rapist, where a number of electrical items are taken away as evidence.

Despite being told that at least one device contained traces of indecent images of children, Payton authorised the return of much of the property.

He then failed to disclose this fact to supervisors.While in charge of an investigation into money stolen by a woman from her vulnerable parents, Payton failed to process and manage case material adequately or progress relevant lines of enquiry.

He also failed to submit files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to review.In another sex abuse case he failed to process and manage case material or submit files to the CPS. During interviews with investigators, Payton gave no comment when asked about his actions, but in a prepared statement he stated how he felt unsupported and overworked.

Payton resigned from the force before the two-day hearing this week, but will be added to the National College of Policing's barred list which prohibits him from working within policing.Ms Biddle added: "My thoughts go out to all those who have been affected during the course of these investigations and I thank the newly assigned detectives on some of the investigations who have demonstrated a commitment to securing justice for families."