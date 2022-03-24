Firefighters tackle two mile-long walls of flames on Marsden Moor

Firefighters have been battling the second blaze on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire in the space of a week.

Crews from across West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester were on the scene near Cupwith Reservoir in Huddersfield.

They were tackling two lines of fire - each a mile in length.

4 blowers, 10 beaters, 1 major pump into open water and two wildfire vehicles were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

On Thursday morning West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze had been extinguished but six crews remained on the scene to check for hot spots.

It comes after the Moorland Association warned of ‘extreme’ threat from wildfire with 24 fires having been recorded in the last four days.

Amanda Anderson, Director of the Moorland Association said: "The current weather conditions in much of the north of England – dry and warm, are fire-supportive. The catastrophic wildfires we have seen in recent years have spread over huge areas, destroying precious habitat and releasing vast amounts of carbon.

"We would urge everyone to follow the Countryside Code, and never even think about lighting a fire or bringing a BBQ to a moor. The situation can get out of control in minutes.”