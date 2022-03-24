More police patrols after three men allegedly tried to abduct woman in Hull

More police patrols are taking place in Hull after three men allegedly tried to abduct woman in Hull.

Humberside police said a woman was waiting for a bus near to Abingdon Garth on Noddle Hill Way, when a black Audi pulled up alongside her at around 11:30am.

Three men, described as black, in their mid-20s and all speaking with Yorkshire accents were inside the car.

They spoke to the woman before allegedly trying to get her into the vehicle.

Thankfully a passer-by intervened, and the men left, leaving the victim shaken but uninjured.

Following a witness appeal shared by police, the woman came forward and is now assisting with our enquiries.

Detective Inspector Paul Farmer said the incident is being treated as a matter of priority.

He said: “The information from this witness will now form part of our enquiries, along with CCTV evidence and other pieces of evidence, to help us take appropriate action against those responsible and protect the community.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward with information.