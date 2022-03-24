The Pride of Hull has left East Yorkshire for the first time, after being docked in port for six days following the sudden sacking of its crew by P&O Ferries.

A total 82 members of staff on board the ship were told that they had lost their jobs over a video call last week without any notice.

They have since been replaced by agency workers.

ITV News reported earlier this week that the RMT Union accuses P&O Ferries of paying some agency staff as little as £1.80 an hour to crew sailings.

Hull crews led protests around the UK about the company's treatment of the 800 workers with a sit-in on the ferry immediately after being sacked.

On Thursday, the ship's tracker showed that it had sailed to Rotterdam just before 8pm the previous evening - it was cleared to sail without passengers of cargo last night.

Brian Johnson of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said that of the 110 staff on board the ship only 18 of them were new members of staff.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection across two days of Pride of Hull ferry.

"This is to make sure it complies with international regulations on manning and safe operation, in particular, emergency procedures such as firefighting and evacuating the ship.

"The inspection did not identify significant issues that would prevent the vessel sailing to Rotterdam.“

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency added that as the ship bears the flag of the Bahamas they bear the overall responsibility for the safety of the ship.

It is expected that the ship will aim to have passengers and cargo on board when it makes it's return journey to Hull.

There have been several protests about the sackings held in Hull and elsewhere. Credit: PA

The Chief Executive of P&O will appear before MPs later today to be quizzed over the sackings.

Peter Hebblethwaite will appear before a joint hearing of the transport and business committees and is expected to face questions over the legality of the dismissals.

The Prime Minister said it appears to him that P&O Ferries has "broken the law", telling the Commons on Wednesday that the Government will be "taking action", and encouraged workers to do the same.

Mr Hebblethwaite issued an apology for the impact of the decision to sack the staff without notice, saying he understood the "anger and shock" about the loss of jobs.