Sheffield nursery could be 'forced to close' because of spiralling costs

Report by ITV Calendar journalist Adam Fowler

A nursery in one of the poorest areas of Sheffield said it could be forced to close because of the spiralling costs of keeping it running.

Tiddlywinks nursery is a not-for-profit organisation and staffing makes up 80% of costs.

Next month the owners face a rise in the minimum wage. The nursery's already reducing the number of staff for by four, and the number of places available for children by twenty.

Owner, Christine Plant, was hoping that there would be help in the Spring Statement by Rishi Sunak, but said it didn't go far enough.

"Really really disappointed, I don't think it helps any average families out there and especially low income families who you can more and more see they're going to have to choose between feeding their children and heating their houses."

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who revealed his spring budget on Wednesday, said no one can be fully protected at all times.

"No Chancellor can fully protect everyone against some of the challenges that we facem but where we can make a difference of course that's what we want to do and let people know that we're on their side."

A government spokesperson said it has invested more than £3.5bn each year for the last three years to deliver free child care.

However, funding for childcare costs for eligible 2-4 year olds will rise next month, but at less than the rate of inflation.

Tracey Thompson, Tiddlywinks centre manager, said without help, the children will suffer.

"If your house is in crisis and your parents are worried about what they can feed you or keep you warm or even buy clothes, actually looking after your children and doing the best for your children, sometimes this isn't your first priority, survival is. "

She added: "And I think we'll see a massive knock on effect in child development, even more so in the next few years."