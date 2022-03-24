Sheffield United sign defender released from club because of Ukrainian war

Sheffield United have signed Croatian central defender Filip Uremović after his contract was terminated by Russian side Rubin Kazan because of the war in Ukraine.

The 25-year-old signed for the Russian Premier League side in 2018 and has played for the Croatian national side six times.

Sheffield United said manager Paul Heckingbottom is happy with the timing of the signing as his team look to ensure they finish the season in the playoff places.

He said: "Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they've watched him since he played for Croatia U21s, but financially he's always been out of the club's reach.

"Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term."

Uremović said: "This is a really big club, and it is an honour and privilege to now have an opportunity to play here. I hope we will achieve our goals this season.

"It was a busy day on Saturday, I flew in from Croatia and watched the victory over Barnsley and it was an important three points. It was quite a good performance and we showed we were the better team.

"The atmosphere was really good, and I was happy to see so many people. It was a very quick deal after what happened with me in Russia last week, I got an offer from United, and I am very happy to be here."

Sheffield United currently sit fifth in the Championship with eight games left to play.