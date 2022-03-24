Woman who 'ruthlessly exploited' people in Whitby through drug dealing jailed

A woman who brought "nothing but misery" has been imprisoned for almost 12 years following an extensive 'County Lines' drug dealing scheme in Whitby.

Emma Louise Seed was jailed at York Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four Class A drug-related offences.

Seed pleaded guilty to:

Conspiring to supply heroin in Whitby between 23 November and 2 December 2020

Conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between 25 October and 21 November 2020

Conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between 28 August and 23 October 2020

Possession of heroin in Scarborough on 20 August 2021

North Yorkshire Police said that it became apparent Seed was at the centre of the drug dealing following a two-year investigation by the Digital Forensics Unit.

The investigation team said they were able to link together hundreds of phone calls and text messages with key locations along the ‘County Lines’ supply chain that was active between Teesside and Whitby after raiding a house in February 2020.

Police then stormed a house in the South Bank area in December 2020 - heroin and cocaine were seized, and Seed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

She was later charged with the seven offences and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 2 August 2021 where the case was committed to York Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Emma Seed has brought nothing but misery and harm to the Whitby community.

“She has ruthlessly exploited vulnerable and drug-addicted people for her own financial gain while operating a County Lines drug dealing conspiracy between Teesside and Whitby."

He added: “It is also a great outcome for the people of Whitby who have had to put up with this dangerous and damaging activity on their doorsteps.

“We thank every resident or business owner who has passed on vital information to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

"We can’t stress enough how important this flow of information is for effective policing and bringing offenders like Seed to justice."