Police have issued a warning about a growing telephone scam which saw an elderly woman conned out of thousands of pounds.

North Yorkshire Police say they have seen a rise in reports of fraudsters posing as the 'Metropolitan Police' contacting vulnerable people in the Scarborough area and telling they need to make an urgent bank transfer.

A spokesperson said: "Sadly, some of the criminal calls are successful, and we had one yesterday where a woman aged in her 80s was persuaded to transfer thousands of pounds to a bank account controlled by fraudsters."

Officers say the scammers often tell their victims the cash is needed for a grandchild who urgently needs help.

Thursday's incident comes after four reports in the Scarborough and Filey area on Monday.

The victims were aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

In two cases, residents were tricked out of thousands of pounds.

The spokesperson said: "As well as elderly residents, their family members need to be extra vigilant to this nasty scam. We're also urging bank and building society staff – on the coast especially – to be on the look-out for older customers who may have fallen victim."