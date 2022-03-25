Six people have been arrested following the death of a man in a disturbance in Selby.

Emergency services were called to Millgate at around 1.15am on Thursday morning.

North Yorkshire Police have said they have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who remains in police custody.

A further four people were initially been arrested in relation to the incident. Another was arrested on Friday.

Det Supt Wayne Fox said: "Understandably this incident is shocking for members of the local community, but I would like to stress that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident.

"Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as a way of us reassuring the local community."