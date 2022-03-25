A prolific "cowboy builder" who swindled 58 victims across Yorkshire and Lancashire out of almost £500,000 has been jailed.

Police said Adam Priestley left a "trail of destruction in his wake" after taking large payments for building work which was either never started or never completed.

He targeted victims in Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees, Harrogate, Rochdale and Colne.

Priestley, 40, was arrested on a number of occasions but denied the offences and claimed his victims' complaints were a civil dispute.

He was initially charged with eight fraud offences before investigators uncovered the true scale of his crimes, which saw him charged in January over 52 fraud offences.

A number of legitimate builders who carried out repair work after Priestley left victims in the lurch provided evidence to police.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, Priestley, of Victoria Close, Horsforth, pleaded guilty to 19 counts of fraud, with one count relating to 40 victims, between 1 September, 2019, and 31 December, 2021.

The total value of the fraud was put at £473,166.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing counterfeit currency.

In victim impact statements, some of the complainants said that Priestley's actions had left them feeling suicidal.

Others said the half-finished kitchens and roofs Priestley was responsible for left their houses flooded and damaged for months.

A number of the victims were elderly and vulnerable. In one case, he took thousands of pounds from a couple aged 75 and 79-years-old for a bungalow extension to help with access as the woman suffered with arthritis.

After the kitchen was removed the contractors told the family that they hadn't been paid and stopped working.

The couple had to wash in their sink, which was "absolutely demoralising", and the leaks in the roof left the house "like an indoor swimming pool".

On Friday Priestley, who was said to have a cocaine and alcohol addiction, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Judge Singh told him: "You are a dishonest and rogue builder. In relation to each of these 58 victims you had no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that you had no intention whatsoever in fulfilling your part of the agreement of carrying out the works and builds they had requested.

"The excuses you made on occasions as to why you couldn't attend was the death of relatives, sickness and feigned injuries you had while probably in reality you were sat in a pub drinking yourself into a stupor and taking drugs.

"You say your actions were due to the death of others but you were perfectly happy to use this as one excuse to fob off others.

"The untold misery you have caused is immeasurable."

Det Insp Anna Tomlinson, of the Leeds District Investigations Team, said: "Priestley’s offending caused widespread misery for a very large number of people across West Yorkshire and beyond, over a significant period of time.

"He was an absolutely prolific fraudster who exploited people on an industrial scale.

"This is not a case of a legitimate trader falling behind with jobs, but someone who deliberately took the opportunity to rip people off repeatedly with no intention of completing any work.

"His victims have not only suffered significant financial loss but some have also had to endure the disruption and inconvenience of having their homes turned into building sites before being left to pick up the pieces."