A 15-year-old from Leeds has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of preparing terrorist acts alongside a 19-year-old from London.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Al-Arafat Hassan are each charged with a single count of preparation of terrorist acts.

The youth is accused of the research and purchase of knives and online research to acquire components for an explosive device between January 9 and March 20.

Hassan, from Enfield, north London, allegedly bought knives, acquired chemicals and conducted online research to acquire components for an explosive device.

The defendants appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from custody on Friday.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial at Leeds Crown Court on 4 October.

A plea hearing will take place on 29 July.

The defendants were remanded into custody.