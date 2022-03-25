A teenager who died when a car came off the road an hit trees in East Yorkshire has been described as a "talented young man with an extremely bright future".

Seventeen-year-old Jaygo Beasty, from Middleton-on-the-Wolds, was in a car that came off the road between Middleton Road and Station Road at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, 22 March, and collided with a bank of trees.

In a statement, his family said: "Jaygo was a talented young man with an extremely bright future ahead of him. His kind nature, personality and sense of humour will be greatly missed by his family and friends."

Anyone with information about the collision should call Humberside Police on 101.