Victoria Evans has become the fastest woman to row across the Atlantic solo Credit: Sandy Pitt, BTMI

A woman from West Yorkshire has set a new record for the fastest ever female solo row across the Atlantic.

Victoria Evans, originally from Huddersfield, took 40 days and 19 hours to make the unaided crossing from Tenerife to Port St Charles in Barbados. On her journey she encountered sharks, bad weather, and even celebrated her 35th birthday on her own.

Speaking to ITV News Victoria said, "It feels very surreal. I think it hasn't sunk in yet that it's something I've been working on for so long and to finish and to have achieved what I set out to do is such a relief."

Her crossing of 2,559 nautical miles beat the previous record time of 49 days and 7 hours set by fellow British rower, Kiko Mathews, set in 2018.

Victoria was very much a novice when she first considered the challenge, but spent three years training, gaining the required qualifications, and preparing to get seaworthy. She also had to deal with a string of postponements that pushed her initial start date back by more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria Evens endured 40 days on her own at sea to break the record for the fastest woman to cross the Atlantic on her own Credit: Sandy Pitt, BTMI

Her 7-metre boat 'True Blue' was all that protected her from waves the height of houses, dark nights, storms, sweltering heat, and 3 miles of ocean underneath her. The most challenging part of the journey came around the halfway point when a wave knocked out her electrics, and she found herself locked out of her cabin. That low point gave way to some incredible highs.

She said, "It's such a privilege to be out there, somewhere so remote and so isolated. It's once in a lifetime stuff when you're rowing at night and the stars are all the way down to the horizon and during the day I saw all sorts of wildlife. I got followed by a gigantic shark, whales, turtles, it's just beautiful." She added, "Equally it's incredibly tough. I had very strong weather which caused lots of problems. Intense, is the word I would use. It was very stressful for periods and I had issues where the boat broke and there were moments of doubt but you always forget the bad when you touch land safe and well and you're just left with the highlights."

The record breaking adventure aims to raise £50,000 for the charity Women in Sport, part of Victoria's Sea Change Sport campaign, which aims to break down barriers that prevent access to sport for women and girls. She has managed to raise a significant amount while on her voyage but is still short of her target.

Victoria said, "I wasn't sporty as a child and I found since I have got into it that it has been such a driver of positive change and it's just turned my life around and I think everyone should have access to that."

Stephanie Hilborne Women in Sport CEO said: "Victoria is an inspiration and Women in Sport is massively proud that she's chosen to fundraise for our charity. How simply incredible is it to smash a World Record by rowing on your own for 41 days across the Atlantic Ocean? How mind-boggling to be at sea with sharks and dolphins for company and to overcome such massive obstacles to reach the finish line.

"This is the culmination of years of dedicated work to build the right boat, the right fitness, and break out of lockdowned Europe even before overcoming huge waves, storms and physical and mental exhaustion. Tori's battles represent the battles that girls and women face every day to break out of stereotypes, to overcome limiting expectations, to beat back the storm of misogyny and sexual harassment and beat a path for themselves towards the joy and exhilaration of sport."

Victoria Evans reunited with friends and family in Barbados Credit: Sandy Pitt, BTMI

Victoria's family had followed her progress on social media, and were in Barbados to great her as she made land. Victoria said, "as we turned into the marina I could hear my friends and family before I could see them. It's incredible for people to fly to the other side of the world to watch you row essentially 50 metres is just incredible!"

She will spend some down time in the Caribbean, recovering from her journey, before returning to her job as a lawyer in the UK.