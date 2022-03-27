A woman was sexually assaulted after she tried to stop a group of youths racially abusing an elderly man.

Police were called to Gonerby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire, on Thursday evening, 24 March, after five men thought to be aged 15 to 20 were seen abusing an Asian man near the railway bridge.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "A woman intervened to help the man, and one member of the group is alleged to have sexually assaulted her. She moved away and was pursued a short distance."

The spokesperson said the group were last seen near the local tennis club and children’s play area.

They added: "We are treating this report with the utmost importance would like your help in identifying the people involved. This is a busy public road, and we are hopeful that someone may have captured either of the incidents, or the group, on dashcam or with a mobile phone."

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.