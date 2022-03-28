Over £10million of cannabis plants have been seized by South Yorkshire Police in Rotherham in the last six months.

The force said since October officers have dismantled 84 cannabis farms, leading to 34 arrests and 16 prosecutions.

Daily raids were set up by the police following "frequent power cuts" in Ferham and Eastwood, which were thought to be caused by illegal cannabis farms running off bypassed electricity.

Chief Supt Steve Chapman said: "Cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life of local residents and businesses, with power outages being one example.

"Thanks to this operation, there has not been a power cut in the area since December 2021, so the work we are doing is clearly having an impact.

"Another priority for us as a partnership is protecting vulnerable people. Large-scale cannabis set-ups are often linked to organised crime, with vulnerable people exploited and forced to mind the farm on behalf of gangs.

"These people need our help and our protection.”

Lots of the farms bypassed electricity which caused power outages in the area. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

A 36-year-old man was jailed for more than two years earlier this month after he was found in possession of over 130 cannabis plants.

Bledar Metushi was growing the plants in three rooms of his terraced property on Russell Street. Forty plants were found in his car.

Rotherham Council's cabinet member for community safety, Cllr Saghir Alam, said: “The Council is committed to supporting residents to live safer, healthier lives, and neighbourhoods to thrive.

"This operation is producing some fantastic results and we will continue to work with South Yorkshire Police to address concerns in communities.

"It is encouraging to see that residents are coming forward and engaging with the police and I would like to thank everyone who is supporting the operation.”