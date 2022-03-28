A baby girl who was killed by a husky dog in Lincolnshire has been named.

Three-month-old Kyra Leanne King suffered fatal injuries at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, on 6 March.

The fatal incident happened in the woodland site's car park area.

An inquest into her death is due to open in Lincoln on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who were held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control have been released under investigation.

Chief Supt Andy Cox previously said at the time of the incident that it was "exceptionally sad" and added: "We will do everything we can to establish what has happened, and we’d like to thank everyone for their support."