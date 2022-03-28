The cast of the Sheffield-based film 'The Full Monty' have reunited for a new series of the same name.

The limited series is being made by Disney+ 25 years after the British comedy was released to critical acclaim.

The Bafta-award winning film follows a group of unemployed men in Sheffield during the 1990s as they decide to form a male striptease act in an attempt to make some money.

Robert Carlyle will return as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

The new series will follow the original group of friends over eight episodes, as they navigate post-industrial Sheffield and the struggles faced by crumbling healthcare, education and employment systems.

In keeping with the original film, the series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort triumphs over adversity, according to producers.

The new series will also introduce a whole host of new cast members including children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The new series will feature eight episodes following the original characters during post-industrial Sheffield. Credit: Disney+/PA

Writer and executive producer Simon Beaufoy said: "We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again - now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on - to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on."

The filming of the new show commenced in Sheffield and Manchester on 28 March.

The production is part of a commitment by Disney+ to create 60 local productions by 2024 through working with creators and producers to source, develop and produce original productions in Europe.

The Full Monty original series will be available on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.