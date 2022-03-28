Investigations after two killed in house fire in Bradford

Investigations are taking place after two people died following a house in Bradford.

Firefighters were called to Ringwood Road on the Canterbury Estate at around 6.30am.

Two people were removed from the property and handed over to the care of paramedics.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, it was later confirmed that two people had died as a result of the blaze.

"Investigations are currently on-going to find the cause."

The road has been cordoned off and crime scene investigators are conducting inquiries, with a forensic tent in the front garden.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a house fire on Ringwood Road in Bradford at 6.35am this morning.

"Three crews attended, two from Bradford, one from Odsal.

"Crews rescued two casualties from property who were both handed over to ambulance crews on scene."