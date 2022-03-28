A former vicar who was accused of sadism has been found to have repeatedly beaten a woman with a bamboo stick over a decade of abuse by a jury at Hull Crown Court.

Hilary Alflatt, 87, was accused of treating his victim like a slave and was said to have told her not to look at her "master" when he worked at a church in Sheffield in the 1980s.

He was found to have committed actual bodily harm over almost 10 years.

Alflatt, previously known as Malcolm, now has dementia and was unfit to take part in his trial.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a charge that he branded the vulnerable woman with a hot needle.

He was cleared of three other counts of causing actual bodily harm which related to more time-specific allegations, and two counts of false imprisonment.

Judge Sophie McKone told the jury: "There's no mystery - you know Mr Alflatt is not here.

"He has dementia, he is in a nursing home. I cannot do anything today without some more information.

"Although you found he did the acts in count seven, the court does not punish him for that because he is not fit to take part in the trial.

"He is not going to go to prison."

A hearing to decide whether Alflatt will be handed down an absolute discharge, be placed under a guardianship order or have a hospital order imposed on him will be held on 3 May.

In police interviews, Alflatt had agreed some of the alleged incidents happened but said they were consensual.