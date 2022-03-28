Man and woman in their 60s dead after house fire in Bradford

Police say a man and a woman in their 60s died in a house fire in Bradford.

Firefighters were called to Ringwood Road on the Canterbury Estate at around 6.30am.

The bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were found at the scene.

Det Insp Suzanne Hall, of Bradford District, CID, said: "We are continuing to investigate this serious fire in which a man and woman have lost their lives.

"The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but is being treated as suspicious.

"Officers are not currently for anyone else in connection with the matter and a full investigation with partners will take place into the circumstances of what took place."

The road has been cordoned off and crime scene investigators are conducting inquiries, with a forensic tent in the front garden.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a house fire on Ringwood Road in Bradford at 6.35am this morning.

"Three crews attended, two from Bradford, one from Odsal.

"Crews rescued two casualties from property who were both handed over to ambulance crews on scene."