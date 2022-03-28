Play video

A bridge dedicated to the memory of a man who died after being racially harassed has been placed over the River Aire in Leeds.

The 30m long David Oluwale bridge has been made locally and was lowered into place over the weekend where, connecting Sovereign Street to Water Lane.

Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in April 1969 and he was later found drowned in the Aire.

The bridge was a "lasting reminder" of the importance of equality and inclusion, Leeds City Council said.

The council said that the death of Mr Oluwale left a "lasting imprint" on the city.

The story of David Oluwale

David Oluwale was born in Nigera in 1930, before emigrating to England in August 1949.

He hid on a cargo ship destined for Hull and was jailed for being a stowaway.

Upon release, Leeds became his home and he worked in industries helping rebuild the post-war city.

Mr Oluwale spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, routinely mentally and physically abused by police officers Insp Geoffrey Ellerker and Sgt Kenneth Kitching.

He was chased by the officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969. His body was found in the water two weeks later.

The officers were later jailed for a series of assaults, but justice and civil rights campaigners said their trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".

Max Farrar, secretary of the Remember Oluwale charity, said: "Right from the start, Leeds City Council has backed our mission to remind Leeds of its tragic past and to support everyone working for a more welcoming, diverse and equal city."

He said it would help to ensure that Mr Oluwale's story "will never be forgotten".

Cllr Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure, said: "It’s wonderful to see this moving and inspiring project making such a pivotal step forward and for a lasting tribute to the memory of David Oluwale to be taking shape.

"It is our hope that this stunning new addition to the city will commemorate his story for generations to come as well as standing as a lasting symbol of our shared commitment to diversity and inclusion in a brighter and better connected Leeds."

The bridge will open later this summer and the council hope it will connect more pedestrians and cyclists to the South Bank area.