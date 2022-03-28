Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for the pilot of a paraglider who collided with a pedestrian and broke his nose to come forward.

The victim was walking along Filey Brigg in Filey Country Park at around 6.30pm on 24 March when the glider crashed into him.

The glider was described as green and white and was being piloted by a white man believed to be in his 40s.

Police said that the pilot was wearing a green helmet and dark clothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.